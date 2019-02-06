UM system works together on new science research building

This summit brought more than 180 top faculty researchers from each of the four system campuses to highlight the quality of precision medicine research activities across the UM System.

Following the presentations and panel was a virtual open house tour of the future Translational Precision Medicine Complex at MU's Immersive Visualization Lab.

Lab Director Dr. Bimal Balakrishnan says it took about two weeks to prepare the demonstration stations and how researchers will benefit from them.

"We do a lot of visualization work. This will help different doctors and scientists to come together and understand things better because they're able to visualize things and work with 3D structures," Blakrishnan said.

Celestin Youan is a Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of Missouri-Kansas City. He says he enjoyed the tour the most.