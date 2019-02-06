UM system works together on new science research building
COLUMBIA - MU hosted a summit on Wednesday to discuss ideas about a new research building with the other UM campuses.
In December 2017, UM System Board of Curators approved the $250 million Translational Precision Medicine Complex where researchers will conduct their studies.
This summit brought more than 180 top faculty researchers from each of the four system campuses to highlight the quality of precision medicine research activities across the UM System.
Following the presentations and panel was a virtual open house tour of the future Translational Precision Medicine Complex at MU's Immersive Visualization Lab.
Lab Director Dr. Bimal Balakrishnan says it took about two weeks to prepare the demonstration stations and how researchers will benefit from them.
"We do a lot of visualization work. This will help different doctors and scientists to come together and understand things better because they're able to visualize things and work with 3D structures," Blakrishnan said.
Celestin Youan is a Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of Missouri-Kansas City. He says he enjoyed the tour the most.
"The visualization and the 3D system, and using the oculus you feel like you're in the real environment of the laboratory," Youan said.
The complex will be built through a public/private partnership, and the project is expected to be finished by 2021.
