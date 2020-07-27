Unemployment issues still linger, Missourians demand governor's help

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Labor still hasn’t recovered from the record number of unemployment claims filed this year.

According to Governor Mike Parson, Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped 7.9% in June.

While the number of claims have decreased significantly since March, there were still more than 12,000 filed last week. With long wait times and the state’s online unemployment system experiencing sporadic outages, Missourians are frustrated.

Roger Jones of Fordland, Missouri waited 13 weeks to receive unemployment benefits.

“We had no money coming in, we had to apply for food stamps. Luckily enough, I'm a fairly decent fisherman so I was going out every week and catching us some meat to put in the freezer. It was a very tough struggle. We almost lost our house, almost lost our car.”

After weeks of trying to get through to the Department of Labor, he created a Facebook Page called “Protest MO Labor Department," offering people a support system to hopefully take action against the DOL. On July 1, he received 13 weeks of backpay, but kept the page going to help others get answers.

“We didn't do as good a job as we could’ve in the unemployment in the Department of Labor, that's just all there is to it. I can't sugarcoat that, that's my responsibility as governor. It was overwhelmed to say the least when we got well over 440,000,” Parson said during a press briefing.

On Saturday morning, Jones drove more than two hours to protest outside of the governor's mansion and demand he step in to help.

Four people, including Jones, showed up to protest, but the governor was not there to address them.

“One woman this month reported waiting 17 weeks before she got paid. And she was so ecstatic, but it should have never been this way. Personally, I believe that the governor's office needs to hire more than just the 100 extra employees that he's vowed to hire on. They need to better train their staff to know to how to handle our cases and they need to start paying the people that need the money,” he said.

The $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits authorized by the Cares Act expires today. According to CNBC, Republicans are considering extending the benefit at a reduced level of $400 per month, or $100 a week through the rest of the year. Democrats want to continue the $600 per week until next year, but Congress has not made a final decision.