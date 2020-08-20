unews11.16CBlock

COLUMBIA - Two Amish men fined for not putting a "slow moving" sign on their buggy, the death of a Columbia teen found in a quarry, a mother charged in St. Louis area with killing her son and the five second rule for food that drops on the floor exposed. Here's U_News in review. This newscast airs at 4pm Monday through Friday on KOMU8. During the newscast, you can chat with Sarah and Dave behind the scenes at this link. www.komu.com/streaming-newscast . To contribute to the conversation, post at that link, post on our Facebook Fanpage, call us at 573 884-6397 or tweet with the hashtag #UonTV.