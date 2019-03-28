UNews11.9B

COLUMBIA - On today's show, we were live with Kangaroos, Parrots and Crocodiles in an Australian wildlife area, we talked about Lady GaGa's connection to the National Emergency Alert System test today, a pending lawsuit against the Columbia Police Department for what two residents call "excessive force" and the latest on the Penn State Sexual Abuse investigation.

U_News is News + Weather + Sports + Social Media + Community Events + Viral Videos . It airs weekdays at 4pm.