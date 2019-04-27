Unews_ablock

COLUMBIA - Monday on U_News we talked about a big win for Mizzou athletics over the weekend. We also gave new information on a suspect arrested in a Columbia homicide and talked about recovery efforts happening in tornado alley live via a live Google Plus Hangout in Georgia. 

Lastly, we discussed Michelle Obama's visit to Missouri and the True/False Film Festival. 

U_News In Review - Mar. 5
