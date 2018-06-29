Unews_d_block
Related Story
COLUMBIA - Today on U_News@11 we talked about the snow falling around Mid-Missouri. Many schools have cancelled classes. Do you think these closings are justified?
We also discussed an upcoming decision about new boundary lines for Columbia Public Schools.
In other news, President Obama has shared how much he plans to spend next year.
Lastly, we talked about Whitney Houston's death and more.
News
COLUMBIA - Today on U_News@11 we talked about the snow falling around Mid-Missouri. Many schools have cancelled classes. Do you... More >>