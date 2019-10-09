Unews_dblock

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Monday on U_News we talked about the Mizzou Tiger's basketball team getting a number 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. Do you think the tiger's were short changed?  In our Google Plus Hangout, we had live reaction from a former Missouri Baseball Tiger.  We also discussed ticket prices for the upcoming NCAA games and the ticket lottery system.

We also shared your comments about one family being thrown off a plane because of their child's tantrum.   

Lastly, we talked about a Wall Street Journal ad offering some of Mamtek's assets for sale.  

The latest news, weather, virial videos and your social media comments are on U_News @ 11. 

To join our live cyber couch via Google Plus Hangout, circle Sarah here www.plusya.com/Sarah and ask her to invite you to her circles. 

News

U_News In Review - Mar. 12
U_News In Review - Mar. 12
COLUMBIA - Monday on U_News we talked about the Mizzou Tiger's basketball team getting a number 2 seed in the... More >>
7 years ago Monday, March 12 2012 Mar 12, 2012 Monday, March 12, 2012 11:01:00 AM CDT March 12, 2012