United Way announces grant recipients and 2016 campaign goal

JEFFERSON CITY - United Way of Central Missouri announced its 2016 Community Support grant recipients and campaign goal Tuesday.

Thirteen health and human service non-profit agencies were awarded Community Support grants.

A total of $75,000 was approved by the the United Way Board of Directors and the money was split between the agencies.

"Truly those dollars can address critical unmet needs," said Ann Bax, United Way of Central Missouri president.

The recipients represent agencies in Cole, Osage, Moniteau, Miller, Southern Callaway, Camden and Morgan counties.

American Red Cross received $1,500

Boys & Girls Club received $17,260

Capital City CASA received $1,600

Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association received $10,000

Council for Drug Free Youth received $8,500

Pathways received $9,100

Salvation Army received $7,100

El Puente received $1,000

Gateway Industries received $5,500

Habitat for Humanity received $4,240

Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC) received $700

Kid's Harbor received $6,000

Working Wheels for Working Families received $2,500

"To be able to use this money to educate our youth is very important to us and we're excited about that," said Jeff Kruger, vice president for the Osage County Anti-Drug Community Action Team.

Matt Tollerton and Jayne Dunkmann were chosen as the 2016 United Way co-chairs.

This will be Tollerton's second and final year serving as co-chair and Dunkmann's first year serving.

In 2015, United Way raised $1.85 million.

Tollerton and Dunkmann hope to raise $1.825 million for United Way of Central Missouri this year.

The campaign officially starts in August, Bax said.