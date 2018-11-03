United Way announces grant recipients and 2016 campaign goal
JEFFERSON CITY - United Way of Central Missouri announced its 2016 Community Support grant recipients and campaign goal Tuesday.
Thirteen health and human service non-profit agencies were awarded Community Support grants.
A total of $75,000 was approved by the the United Way Board of Directors and the money was split between the agencies.
"Truly those dollars can address critical unmet needs," said Ann Bax, United Way of Central Missouri president.
The recipients represent agencies in Cole, Osage, Moniteau, Miller, Southern Callaway, Camden and Morgan counties.
- American Red Cross received $1,500
- Boys & Girls Club received $17,260
- Capital City CASA received $1,600
- Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association received $10,000
- Council for Drug Free Youth received $8,500
- Pathways received $9,100
- Salvation Army received $7,100
- El Puente received $1,000
- Gateway Industries received $5,500
- Habitat for Humanity received $4,240
- Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC) received $700
- Kid's Harbor received $6,000
- Working Wheels for Working Families received $2,500
"To be able to use this money to educate our youth is very important to us and we're excited about that," said Jeff Kruger, vice president for the Osage County Anti-Drug Community Action Team.
Matt Tollerton and Jayne Dunkmann were chosen as the 2016 United Way co-chairs.
This will be Tollerton's second and final year serving as co-chair and Dunkmann's first year serving.
In 2015, United Way raised $1.85 million.
Tollerton and Dunkmann hope to raise $1.825 million for United Way of Central Missouri this year.
The campaign officially starts in August, Bax said.