United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone Hospital to gradually reopen services
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and...
Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football...
House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of...
Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases
ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive testing of asymptomatic employees began, and of the 707 employees tested...
Grieving during the pandemic
The increasing death toll from COVID-19...
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone Hospital to gradually reopen services
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to...
Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after...
Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Friday...
Target 8
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount is more than 10 times their operating budget for this year. The...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
COLUMBIA - 13 years ago, Chase Daniel led the Mizzou football team to a 12-2 record and as high as a number one ranking in the country. Now, he says it's time for a reunion. “The thought was...
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic...
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
COLUMBIA— The University of...
What's On
United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline
Share: