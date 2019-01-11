COLUMBIA - Students lined up at the MU Student Center on Tuesday to sign a petition and send complaints to state senators, representatives, and Governor Nixon. The students are worried the governor's proposed budget cuts to higher education will blow up their own budgets. In his State of the State address in January, Governor Nixon's said he wants a 12.5 percent cut to the UM System -- that's $45 million.

Since setting up the petition booth on Monday, the Missouri Student Association has rallied 2,200 signatures from MU students. The booth will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. MSA officers hope to reach 5,000 signatures by then. The signed petitions will be hand-delivered to Governor Nixon on Tuesday, February 14th.

Zach Toombs, Director of Student Communications, says the proposed budget cuts would mean a combined 25 percent cut in state funding for higher education over the last three years.

These proposed cuts would reduce state funding for higher education to its lowest level since 1997, according to the MSA's petition.