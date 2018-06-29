COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport Advisory Board Chairman Greeg Cecil said Thursday Mayor Bob McDavid's scheduled announcement Friday about the airport is "probably good news."

The city said Thursday McDavid will hold the news conference to announce changes at Columbia Regional Airport. Officials in the mayor's office would not comment on what the changes would be. The news conference takes place at 9:30 a.m. Friday at city hall.

McDavid has been vocal about improving the airport facilites and bringing more flights to Columbia in order to see growth in jobs and the University. In an interview with KOMU 8 in January, McDavid said Columbia Regional Airport loses business of around 1,000 people a day who drive to St. Louis and Kansas City for flights.

The Columbia Regional Airport has one carrier, Delta, that sends two to three daily flights to Memphis. Delta has been the sole carrier at the airport since 2008 when the airline merged with Northwest Airlines.

Since 2002, the annual number of people boarding planes at the Columbia Regional Airport has increased by nearly 16,000 people.