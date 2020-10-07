Update: Community Fights to Protect Mural from State

FAYETTE - Monday morning Representative Paul Quinn, D- Monroe City, received a message from MoDOT's outdoor advertising division stating that a controversial mural does not qualify as outdoor advertising. Instead, MoDOT will consider Peggy Guest's painting as a mural depicting Fayette's features and history.

Guest can get back to work Tuesday morning after not being able to paint for two and a half weeks.The 25 by 75 foot mural will represent 32 businesses and organizations within Fayette.

"No solicitation went into picking who was going to be represented on the mural," said Guest. Instead, she chose the businesses based on who contacted her first.

Twenty one people are now on a waiting list to be represented in another mural. Guest said she is considering that as an option.