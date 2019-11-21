UPDATE: CPS board approves redistricting changes

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public School Board approved a change Monday night to district lines that will affect over a thousand students.

The change is expected to affect roughly 1,400 middle and high school students.

Parents and students gave passionate testimony against the redistricting at a meeting Monday night. They voiced concerns of separating friends, changing demographics and stretching school resources. The board's approval of "Option 2" does allow for some students to be "grandfathered in".

Current freshman will be able to stay at their current school. Incoming freshman will have two options, start at one high school for a year and finish at another, or start at the school they will eventually have to attend.

The rezoning is a result of a new middle school being built on Sinclair Road, scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.