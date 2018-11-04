UPDATE: Ellis Library Will Remain Closed Sunday

COLUMBIA - MU Alert tweeted Saturday afternoon that Ellis Library will be closed through Sunday because of smoke and water damage from the fire early Saturday.

The water damage came from automatic sprinklers that went off in response to the fire, and University of Missouri Campus Facilities has been working with Servpro, Inc. to assess and clean up the damage.

MUPD Captain Brian Weimer said his department is close to an arrest in the fire investigation at Ellis Library Saturday morning. Weimer says MUPD is questioning a man, but the department has not made an arrest.