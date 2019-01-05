UPDATE: Four Teens Shot in Overnight Disturbance near Douglass Park

COLUMBIA - Four teenagers went to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot during an overnight disturbance near Douglass Park. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the east end of the pedestrian bridge on Providence Road at approximately 1 a.m. They also responded to a secondary report of a gunshot victim near Trinity and Pendleton Street.

The four gunshot victims were taken to University Hospital emergency room with non-life threatening wounds. The victims include three males ages 16, 18 and 19 and a 19-year-old female.

The investigation at the end of the bridge reveal gunfire rang out on the east end. The department said officers found multiple shell casings on the stairs of the walkway along with other pieces of evidence. Officers said they believe a male shooter walked up to the group and began firing without warning. The shooter fired multiple shots with a hand gun. At this time there is no additional suspect information or arrests made.

The incident on the bridge occurred just over an hour after police responded to a large disturbance involving between 50 to 75 people at the Blind Boone Center off Providence Road at 11:25 p.m. Officers found 15 to 20 people involved in a physical disturbance and took multiple reports. Three arrests were made for assault, peace disturbance by fighting, assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting or interfering with an arrest.