UPDATE: Howard Co. Investigating Homicide

HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff's Department continued its investigation Thursday of a homocide near Harrisburg. Deputies have been investigating since 39-year-old Jonathan Spurling was found dead in his home at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Spurling's father found him with two gunshot wounds. One gunshot wound was in his head, and the other in the torso. They said there was no evidence of a forced entry and no stolen or broken property. The sheriff's department said Spurling's father was the last to see him alive around 1:30 Monday afternoon.

"You can't imagine what it's like. I want whoever done this caught and punished because it...it was senseless. If they would have asked Jon for something, he would've gave it to him - and gladly, cause it didn't have to be done this way," Harold Spurling said.

Spurling's father went to check on him after they received a phone call about him not showing up for work. They said they found him dead just inside the entry way of his home. They say Spurling has no known enemies.

A long time friend of Spurling, Tim Phelen, said Spurling was a great individual, lived alone, and was in the process of remodeling his home.

One of Spurling's neighbors said the news shocked him and his wife, and that the incident is a reminder, "These things could happen anywhere."

The Central Missouri Major Case Squad and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is aiding the Howard County Sheriff's Department in the continuing investigation. The sheriff's department said it has several leads and tips that it is following.

"Our family will never be, never be at peace until this is settled and whoever done it is caught," Spurling said.

Anyone with information about Jonathan Spurling is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 660-248-2477.