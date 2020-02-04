UPDATE: Jury Finds Kellner Guilty of Killing Wife at McDonald's

JEFFERSON CITY - A jury found 49-year-old Keith Kellner guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, Pam Kellner, at a McDonald's restaurant.

Jurors found Kellner guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

The jury's decision was unanimous.

"Pam Kellner was killed in cold blood because she wanted to leave her husband, and he wanted to put a stop to it by any means necessary," Cole County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anji Gandhi said.

The shooting took place December 17, 2010 at a Jefferson City McDonald's restaurant.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Kellner took the stand saying he did shoot his wife. However, he meant to end his life instead.

"I put the gun up to my head, it (gun) hit the table and I shot her," said Kellner.

The prosecution argued a premeditation on Kellner's part. They said Kellner sent threatening text messages. One read, "I will kill you if I can't have you myself," said Kellner.

Pam Kellner had been seeing another man at the time. The couple had seperated in July of 2010.