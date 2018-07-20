UPDATE: Lee Mace's Ozark Opry Building Fire Under Control

OSAGE BEACH - An unknown source of fire burned Lee Mace's Ozark Opry building in Osage Beach Sunday afternoon.

Lee Mace's Ozark Opry building is a historic landmark for Ozark area. Ozark Opry has been showing in the building for 53 years. But the building has not been in operation since 2005.

Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeffrey Dorhauer said nobody was hurt in the fire. The fire started a little before noon and was coming through the roof. Flames and smoke were coming through the back and the front of the building. It took the department two hours to put out the fire.

Dorhauer said the entire building was ablaze and damages are extensive. He also said the house is valuable for the city and this area.

"The huge deal is the building that it is, what the building meant, not only to the city but to this area. Whenever you have an icon something like this, the words spreads quick, and people get concerned about it," said Dorhauer.

The house owner's family arrived at the scene. Gene Williams, the owner of the building's cousin, said they haven't decided what to do with the house.

"It is just too early to tell. We got to access the physical damages first, and from that we will determine whether the building can be saved."

The fire department will keep investigating and evaluating the damage in the future days. The owner's family said they believe that if the house was demolished, it could impact local businesses.