UPDATE: Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on South Providence Road

COLUMBIA - A 21-year old man is in critical condition at University Hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning. Police arrived on the scene at Providence Hill Town Homes at around 5 a.m.

The Columbia Police Department has not released his name or where his gunshot wound is at.

A next door neighbor, Keity Walker said she heard commotion at around 4:30 in the morning.

"I wake up when I hear the glass broken and the woman start to scream and cry and then the person, another person I don't know, come to the room and talk and the man starts crying too. And then he said "I have to get out of here, I have to get out of here. And then the police came," said Walker.

The shooting happened in townhome A in the 2311 building, where Walker said two women live. The man who was shot visited one of the women often, but did not live in the apartment complex.

Another neighbor said that it is hard to tell who lives in Providence Hill Town Homes because people are constantly in and out of the units.

Police were on the scene all morning investigating. The glass in the back door is entirely smashed through. Shards of glass are still scattered at the back door.

DCB Rentals, which owns the property, declined to comment.

