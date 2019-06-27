UPDATE: Mayor Calls for Terminal Expansion at Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA - Mayor Bob McDavid said Thursday the city needs to build a new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport, a request made in light of the announcement Frontier Airlines would add non-stop flights out of Columbia to Orlando. The addition of non-stop flights to Orlando means the airport now offers three destinations, also including Atlanta and Memphis via Delta Airlines.

"This airbus seats 138 people," McDavid said. "We don't have room for 138 people in the waiting room right now. So it's imperative that we move forward with plans to improve the airport."

McDavid said flights to Orlando will begin Nov. 20. The flight from Orlando on Tuesdays leaves at 1:50 p.m. and arrives in Columbia at 3:35 p.m. The flight from Columbia on Tuesdays leaves at 4:15 p.m. and arrives in Orlando at 7:35 p.m. The flight from Orlando on Saturdays leaves at 8:00 a.m. and arrives in Columbia at 9:45 a.m. The flight from Columbia on Saturdays leaves at 10:25 a.m. and arrives in Orlando at 1:45 p.m.