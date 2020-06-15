UPDATE: Mizzou Suspends Total of 5 Players for Saturday

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 has also learned two more Mizzou players will be suspended for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. In addition to freshmen Dorial Green-Beckham, Levi Copelin and Torey Boozer, freshmen Harold Brantley and Brandon Holifield have also been suspended.

Brantley and Holifield were not arrested but were involved in last night's incident and are facing the same team discipline.

MUPD Captain Brian Weimer confirmed to KOMU the Wednesday night arrest of Green-Beckham, Boozer and Copelin on suspicion of marijuana possession.

A court date has been set for November 15 at 9 a.m. in the City of Columbia Municiple Court.
mugshot of three players arrested

