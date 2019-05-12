UPDATE: New details reveal eight injured after head-on school bus crash

OSAGE COUNTY - New details have emerged regarding Friday evening's head-on collision involving a school bus.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said six people had minor injuries. They were all transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

The bus was carrying the Belle High School girls soccer team home from a game.

Baylie Caldwallader, a member of the team, said she braced herself for the worst and did not realize how fast they were going until she flew to the front of the bus.

"We made it not even a mile or two away from the soccer fields where we were leaving to head back home to Belle," she said in a message to KOMU 8 News.

Nisha Faber, another team member, said she does not remember how long it took for an ambulance to arrive but said it felt like it was forever.

"I remember seeing my coach, my friend Baylie and the bus driver in a lot pain," she said in a message to KOMU 8 News.

The driver of the school bus, 54-year-old Randy Hicks, of Belle, and the driver of a Chevy Impala, 18-year-old Caleb Hock, of Jefferson City, were both extricated and airlifted to University Hospital with moderate injuries.

Caldwallader said she was in so much pain that she almost fainted.

"I was in pain, sitting sideways, with my leg cropped in a different way from my body," she said.

The report said Hock attempted to pass another vehicle going northbound on Highway 63 in Westphalia when it struck the school bus head-on in the southbound lane.

Caldwallader said she saw the car as soon as it swerved lanes.

"I thought we weren't going too fast, so it wouldn't be too much of a jump," she said.

Both lanes of Highway 63 in Westphalia were closed for about three hours Friday night.

Caldwallader said she remembers seeing her teammates' faces as she was being carried to the ambulance.

"They were standing outside the bus looking in helplessly with the biggest worried looks on their faces," she said.

Maries R-2 Superintendent Patrick Call said the bus driver is still in the hospital for further treatment.

"The coach and players have been released, and will need everyone's continuing support as they heal from their injuries," he said in an email to KOMU 8 News.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop is investigating the crash. Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham asked troopers to reconstruct the crash.