UPDATE: Shots Fired in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired incident in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning.

Witnesses said an altercation broke out on Locust Street between Tenth and Ninth Streets near Mackenzie's Prime Steakhouse. As officers approached the disturbance on foot they heard five to six rapid gunshots in the area.

Witnesses said one man had reached into his car and grabbed a gun and fired shots before getting into a silver Volkswagen Passat and driving off. The suspect is described as a heavy set black male.

Police pulled over a red sedan at the intersection of Eighth and Locust Streets shortly after the incident and took a man into custody.

Police warned KOMU 8 reporters on the scene to leave the area because of the threat of gunfire.

No injuries have been reported and no property damage. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect vehicle, a grey four door passenger vehicle, was located by patrol officers in the alleyway near the 100 block of Ninth Street.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.