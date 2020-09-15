UPDATE: Shots Fired in North Columbia

COLUMBIA- One suspect is in custody after shots were fired around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Columbia police officers arrested one suspect while the standoff on Bonnie Linn continues.

Officers said a car hit with bullets was outside the home and ten shells were found on the property.

The police department received several calls from residents near Lawnridge Court and Brown Station Road.

Armed officers approached a home at 2908 Bonnie Linn after suspicious activity near the area.