Mayoral candidate proposes "outside look" at Columbia Police Department
COLUMBIA - With just over two months left before the April 2 Municipal Election, mayoral candidate Chris Kelly is calling for an immediate and comprehensive outside look at the Columbia Police...
Glascock: Community policing implementation doesn't need a report
COLUMBIA - An announcement on who will serve...
Pet store gives back to federal workers impacted by shutdown
COLUMBIA - Several local businesses are...
UPDATE: Standoff ends as assault suspect taken into custody
