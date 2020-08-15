UPDATE: Suspect still on the loose after shots fired following funeral

Facebook
MU to hand out COVID kits to students, faculty, staff
MU to hand out COVID kits to students, faculty, staff
COLUMBIA- Volunteers worked to make 50,000 renewal kits for students, faculty, and staff. The kit is designed to curb the spread of the virus within the campus community. "Just some...
JC Schools hosts virtual Q&A for parents and staff
JC Schools hosts virtual Q&A for parents and staff
JEFFERSON CITY — JC Schools held a...
Student Nurse's Association sells masks for Platt Family
Student Nurse's Association sells masks for Platt Family
Jim Platt needs a dual transplant - to receive...
Boone County Commission outlines process behind CARES Act funding decisions
Boone County Commission outlines process behind CARES Act funding decisions
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Commission...
USPS: some Missouri ballots may not arrive in time to be counted
USPS: some Missouri ballots may not arrive in time to be counted
JEFFERSON CITY - Some ballots requested near...
CPS grandmother starts virtual learning pod group
CPS grandmother starts virtual learning pod group
COLUMBIA — This school year, some...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Traffic
Sports
New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
ST. LOUIS — The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC when it debuts in 2023, team officials announced Thursday. The team’s name and logo were unveiled...
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
(AP) - The NCAA will not conduct fall...
Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
WARDSVILLE - For the eighth consecutive...
What's On
UPDATE: Suspect still on the loose after shots fired following funeral
