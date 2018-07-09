UPDATE: Two Arrests in Jefferson City New Year\'s Day Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a New Year's Day shooting.

Police responded to a shooting incident at around 5 a.m. on New Year's Day at the Phillips 66 gas station on Stadium Boulevard.

29-year-old Byron Betts of Jefferson City was arrested for armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. His brother and Jefferson City resident Brandon Betts, also 29-years-old, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The Jefferson City Police Department said Brandon Betts suffered a gunshot wound when another party opened fire on the brothers.

Brandon Betts was taken to Capitol Region Medical Center and has since been released.

The original confrontation between the brothers and the third party was at Club Motivation, but the confrontation did not escalate to violence until the later incident at Phillips 66 on Stadium Boulevard.

Detectives are still investigating and are not yet ready to establish a connection between the two brothers and the third party, but say this was not a random incident.

Said Captain Doug Shoemaker, "Detectives have followed a number of leads, in the case, which led us at this point to at least two arrests, we anticipate hoping to make more, but we are not discussing that too much yet, because we have more follow-up information, that we need to work on and don't want to jepordize the case itself."

Police expect to make at least one more additional arrest.

Anybody with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Jefferson City Crime Stoppers.