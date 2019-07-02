UPDATE: Two people arrested following shooting near Stephens Lake Park

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
One charged after deadly Saturday hit-and-run
One charged after deadly Saturday hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - A Harrisburg man has been charged in a Saturday hit-and-run that left one dead. Charles Waddill, 50, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police say...
One arrested, another at large after buried remains found in Cole County
One arrested, another at large after buried remains found in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's...
Lebanon man charged with stealing three vehicles
Lebanon man charged with stealing three vehicles
MILLER COUNTY - A Lebanon man has been charged...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Co-workers talk about former Boone County Emergency Management Director
Co-workers talk about former Boone County Emergency Management Director
COLUMBIA - Friends and family of Tom Hurley continued mourning his death Tuesday. Hurley passed away Sunday. He worked for Boone County since 2016. One associate Boone County commissioner said he...
Columbia protesters line up against Trump's detention centers
Columbia protesters line up against Trump's detention centers
COLUMBIA - More than 100 people lined up in...
MoDOT replacing 87-year-old Boone County bridge
MoDOT replacing 87-year-old Boone County bridge
BOONE COUNTY - The current bridge that runs...
Police charge 2nd man in murder of Missouri police officer
Police charge 2nd man in murder of Missouri police officer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a...
Missouri Sen. Hawley slams Nike for pulling flag shoe
Missouri Sen. Hawley slams Nike for pulling flag shoe
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Sen....
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Former Tiger headed south
Former Tiger headed south
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs signed former Tiger DeMarre Carroll on Monday, following the start of free agency. Carroll reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with San...
Royals start July on the wrong foot
Royals start July on the wrong foot
TORONTO - The Kansas City Royals continued...
Merrifield and DeJong picked for All-Star game
Merrifield and DeJong picked for All-Star game
CLEVELAND - Whit Merrifield and Paul DeJong...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
UPDATE: Two people arrested following shooting near Stephens Lake Park
Share: