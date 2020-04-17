UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Husband of Burn Victim

HIGBEE - A Randolph County judge has issued a warrant for Willard Hunt, the husband of the Higbee woman who suffered severe burn wounds Monday afternoon.

Connie Hunt told investigators her husband poured gasoline on her and set her on fire. Neighbors also told KOMU 8 News he was at the house at the time of the fire.

Authorities searched the remains of the house Tuesday for the victim's husband, Willy Hunt, but were not able to find him. Willy Hunt is the main suspect in the case.