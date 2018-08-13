UPDATE: Woman Shot in Neck on Route K

COLUMBIA - The 20 year-old woman shot in the neck on Route K yesterday is in critical condition. 

Gisela Angel-Lopez was shot in the neck Sunday evening by 34-year-old Alfonso Rodriguez.

Rodriguez used "Alfredo" as an alias.

Columbia Police reported the victim and suspect were in a relationship. 

Police caught Rodriguez after a high-speed chase near I-70 and Route O.

 

 

