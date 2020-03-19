Urban school choice rally moves online due to COVID-19

Facebook
Home
Local organizations provide resources to businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Local organizations provide resources to businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - Different organizations and government agencies are working to provide resources and information to businesses in response to COVID-19. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has a...
Parson addresses small businesses and local elections in light of COVID-19
Parson addresses small businesses and local elections in light of COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed...
Second positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County
Second positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - A second positive case of...
News
Widespread discrimination alleged at Kansas City VA hospital
Widespread discrimination alleged at Kansas City VA hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black employees at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center say they have faced years of discrimination from supervisors and retaliation if they report the...
Local organizations provide resources to businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Local organizations provide resources to businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - Different organizations and...
Parson addresses small businesses and local elections in light of COVID-19
Parson addresses small businesses and local elections in light of COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed...
Second positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County
Second positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - A second positive case of...
Truckers working despite COVID-19
Truckers working despite COVID-19
KINGDOM CITY - With COVID-19 driving...
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Former Mizzou offensive lineman headed to New York
Former Mizzou offensive lineman headed to New York
NEW YORK - Mizzou's Connor McGovern announced he is making a move to New York, on Tuesday evening. The offensive lineman signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the New York Jets. ...
Mizzou's Chase Daniel signs with Detroit
Mizzou's Chase Daniel signs with Detroit
DETROIT- With all other sports on hold, the...
SEC calls it quits on sports for the 2019-2020 year
SEC calls it quits on sports for the 2019-2020 year
COLUMBIA- On Tuesday afternoon, the...
What's On
Urban school choice rally moves online due to COVID-19
