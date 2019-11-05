Utility scam resurfaces, targeting restaurants and bars

Facebook
UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver was arrested after man was killed while riding a bicycle in Jefferson City on Monday near U.S. Highway 50/63 and the Clark Ave. ramp. Haily M. Crabtree, 26, of...
Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance
COLUMBIA - The custody dispute between missing...
Victim identified in fatal Callaway County house fire
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities identified the...
News
Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning Sutu Forté was arrested after protesting the construction of the Shepard to Rollins trail. This plan for the trail has been in the works for six years, but the...
UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver was arrested after...
Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance
COLUMBIA - The custody dispute between missing...
Fulton man arrested for drug trafficking
FULTON - Authorities arrested a man Tuesday...
Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130 years. That warmth held over into October for a few days. October 1 and 2 both...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
Sports
Lincoln cross country runners named to MIAA academic honor roll
KANSAS CITY- Tuesday morning, the Mid-Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association released its academic awards for their 2019 cross country runners. Among the winners were five members of the...
Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike...
Son of Mizzou football Hall of Famer takes plea deal before rape retrial
VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL player...
