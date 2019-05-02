Versailles vs. School of the Osage Week 4

Related Story

Date Opponent
Result Score
8-24 Fulton
 Home  W 50-14
8-31
 Moberly
 Away
  L 12-20
9-7
 So. Boone
 Home W 38-32
9-14
 Versailles
 Home
 W 47-24
9-21
 Blair Oaks
 Away L
 13-62
9-28 Eldon
 Home W
 47-20
10-5 California
 Away L
 12-61
10-12 Hallsville
 Away L 23-28
10-19 Warsaw
 Home
 W 68-41
10-25 Versailles
 Home
 W 55-13
10-31 Logan-Rogersville
 Home
 W 54-33
11-5 Eldon
 Home
 L
 7-42

Only four starters return so the team may struggle early in the season. Yet, the Indians are confident in their system that younger players are set up for success.

The Indians will run a Spread/Multiple system offense. Although the defense will keep the passing game in check, they desperately need to improve in stopping the run.

Coach: Dan Henderson (entering 7th season)

Quarterback: Sr. Bo Dean

Returning Starters: 4 (2 on offense, 2 on defense)

Last Season: 13-1

Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

News

School of the Osage Indians 2012
School of the Osage Indians 2012
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24 Fulton... More >>
6 years ago Friday, August 17 2012 Aug 17, 2012 Friday, August 17, 2012 11:37:00 AM CDT August 17, 2012

Versailles Tigers 2012
Versailles Tigers 2012
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24 Knob... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:39:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012