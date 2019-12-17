Veteran presents submarine flag to Versailles

VERSAILLES - A veterans group presented a United States flag to the City of Versailles Tuesday. WWII Navy Submarine veteran Dave Hutchison, along with other Vietnam and Cold War submarine veterans, presented a flag that officially flew on the submarine USS Missouri to the Mayor and City Council members of the City of Versailles.

According to Hutchison, the City of Versailles purchased the flag and then gave it to the United States Submarine Veterans Inc.'s Topeka-Jefferson City Base. The group then sent the flag to the crew on the Submarine U.S.S. Missouri, and the crew flew the flag and signed it before sending it back.

Sam Spayde, a member of USSVI, said the main object of the organization is to "promote the memory of the sacrifices that submarine veterans have given."

Spayde also said the group choose Hutchison to present the flag because he was born in Versailles and joined the Navy there in 1943. Today, he has a lot of friends and family members who live in Versailles.

"He really considers it is still his home although he lives in Boonville today."

When he served, Hutchison volunteered for Submarine duty while stationed in Australia and was assigned to the USS GUARDFISH SS 217. He made seven successful war patrols while aboard the Guardfish.