Veteran Signs

COLUMBIA - A new Missouri law will honor five veterans from Boone County killed in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan. Road signs on sections of Stadium Boulevard will be named after Sgt. Phillip Anderson, Spc. Steven Fitzmorris, Spc. Jason Fingar, Sgt. 1st Class Charles Sadell, and Spc. Sterling Wyatt.

Sherry Wyatt, mother of Spc. Sterling Wyatt, has a simple favor to ask of people passing by her son's sign.

"Even for a moment that they would just stop and say thanks," she said.

Spc. Sterling Wyatt was killed in action when his vehicle was hit by an enemy IED in Afghanistan on July 11, 2012.

Sherry described her son Sterling as a young man who loved his friends, family, and had great faith.

"He was, as the Bible says, one that was willing to lay his life down for a friend and he would do that and did do that," she said.

Sherry said she believes the sign is a way her son's legacy will live on.

"To know your son’s sacrifice won’t be forgotten," she said. "They won’t know who Sterling Wyatt is, they won’t know the Wyatt family, but hopefully, as they drive by, they know that a young person believed in this country and was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation."

Spc. Jason Fingar was killed in Afghanistan on May 22, 2010 after his military vehicle struck and IED.

David Fingar, his father, said he believes Jason's sign is a way to keep his son's memory alive.

"Without it, many of them won’t be remembered at all," David Fingar said. "After my grandchildren are gone who's going to remember him?"

David Fingar described his son as a jokester with a strong moral compass.

"He was the Jiminy Cricket in the family," David said.

David Fingar said he hopes people are curious when they pass his son's sign.

“I think most of them won’t think anything, but if they at least wonder why that’s there that would help," David said.

Representative Chuck Basye, the sponsor of the bill that became law, said this is away to honor the sacrifice of the men and their families.

"It’s kind of a tribute to their family who will never forget the day they found out one of their loved ones got killed," Basye said.

The organization in charge of making the signs and the group said they are unsure of when the signs will be completely done, but are in the finishing stages.