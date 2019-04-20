Veterans Day Deals

JEFFERSON CITY - Veterans Day marks a time where Americans can honor and thank the men and women who have served for their country.

Several ceremonies and services will be held Monday, including Riverview Cemetery which will hand out free roses for veterans.

Many companies are wanting to show their thanks and appreciation to veterans as well. All national parks are open and free for veterans to visit. Below is a list of businesses and what they have to offer for veterans.

Applebee's: Free meal from the "Thank You Meal Menu."

Chili's: Free entree from a special menu.

Denny's: Enjoy as many FREE pancakes as you want, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Golden Corral: Free dinner from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Great Clips: Free haircut.

Hooter's: Get a free meal, worth up to $10.99, with any drink purchase.

Hy-Vee: Free breakfast during regular breakfast hours.

Little Caesar's: Free crazy bread.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Free Texas "Tonion" appetizer and beverage (non-alcoholic only)

Olive Garden: Free meal from the Veterans Day menu. Any family members dining with you get 10 percent off their bill as part of Military Family Appreciation Month.

Outback Steakhouse: Free bloomin' onion and beverage.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer November 11-14.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch.

TGIFridays: Free lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Businesses may ask for military I.D. Offers may vary by location.