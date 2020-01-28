Veterans get free dental work in Columbia

COLUMBIA – Dozens of veterans showed up to All American Dental for free dental work Saturday.

Leroy Strube, a veteran engineer of the military, received a free cleaning. He was one of 40 veterans to receive care. Strube said events like Free Veterans Dental Day helps veterans get the care they need but can't afford.

“I think it’s a good thing that the community does it,” Strube said “I think it’s wonderful that the dentist is doing this.”

This is the second year in a row All American Dental has offered the free care to veterans. The event is sponsored by the Veterans Foundation, Elks Lodge #594 and Benco Dental.

All American Dental owner and veteran Dr. John Wietholder said he created the event last year out of need.

“These people either don’t have the funds to obtain this care on their own or for whatever reason they don’t get the care they need,” Wietholder said.

Complimentary work includes exams, X-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions.

The office is open to veterans from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.