Veterans United donates $100,000 to Red Cross

JEFFERSON CITY – Employees at Veterans United Home Loans donated $100,000 Friday to the American Red Cross for tornado and flood relief efforts in mid-Missouri.

This is the fourth donation Veterans United has made to the Red Cross just this year. Audrey Sharp, VU communications specialist, said since 2011, the Veterans United Foundation has raised more than $50 million.

“Veterans United Foundation is fully funded by Veterans United and its employees,” Sharp said.

Representatives of Veterans United walked around Jefferson City Friday with Abigail Anderson, the executive director of the Red Cross to see the damage. The idea was to show them exactly what the donation would be supporting.

“For those of us that haven’t been able to come down yet, this is going to be really impactful for us to see what was going on here right after the storm,” Sharp said.

Veterans United Foundation board president, Erik Morse said VU employees are grateful for the partnership with American Red Cross.

“We are so glad to assist those in need and give back to the community that so many of our employees live in,” He said.

Sharp said the trusting relationship the company has built is what makes the partnership work so well.

"We knew that the tornado had hit really close to home and it impacted not just our employees at Veterans United, but their families. So we knew the Red Cross would do exactly what needed to be done with it," Sharp said.

Sharp said the company is proud to support organizations whose missions align with its own.