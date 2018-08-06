Volunteers give away coats and meals for Christmas

Columbia- Several members from different churches in Columbia gathered Thursday at St. Luke United Methodist Church to host the fourth Annual Community Christmas Dinner.

They passed out dinners, coats, hats and gloves to people in the community who are in need.

The woman who started the community dinner four years ago, Kaye Thompson, said she felt that starting the event was necessary.

"I just wanted to give back to the community because usually around Thanksgiving, everyone does something for Thanksgiving, but nobody ever does anything for Christmas," Thompson said. "So I felt like, if I could start something for Christmas, then we'd have Thanksgiving and Christmas covered."

About 60 people came by to eat and enjoy fellowship at St. Luke UMC. For those who weren't able to make it because of health reasons or lack of transportation, volunteers delivered to-go plates directly to their homes.

"I really feel blessed just to see a great group of people enjoying a great Christmas meal," Thompson said.

Cindy Brown, a volunteer at the dinner, said a lot of the people that come out just need a little help.



"What they really need is just the communion with other people," Brown said. "Being with other people is what most of them need. "

Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer next for next year's dinner can contact St. Luke United Methodist Church.