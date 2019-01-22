Voters Attend Meeting in Hopes to Restore Voting Precinct in Carrington2

CARRINGTON - There was heated discussion Thursday night in Callaway County, where voters from the town of Carrington are fighting to keep their local voting precinct in their township.

At the beginning of this month, the polling location was moved several miles down the road to the town of Guthrie.

Close to 100 Carrington residents gathered for a meeting at 7 p.m. at the Carrington Baptist Church. They voiced their concerns about why the precinct has been relocated.

The Callaway County Clerk Denise Hubbard said the Guthrie Community Church is more handicapped accessible and will save the county about $2,000 dollars per election.

Many Carrington voters said their current polling place is already handicapped accessible, so money looks like the real issue.

County Clerk Hubbard said a final decision on the location of the polling place will be made in two weeks and residents will be notified.