COLUMBIA - National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday and one organization in Columbia is preparing to get residents ready for upcoming elections.

The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County is hosting an event from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library to help those who are not registered already, update records and answer any questions about voter ID laws.

LWC-CBC President Marilyn McLeod said presidential elections always create a lot of buzz. Many people get involved because 2020 is also the same year people can vote for members of congress and numerous state races.

"It's always pertinent. Voting is always pertinent. Sometimes you may think it's not, but it could be something on the local level, state or national. It's just critical that people be involved with what's happening in their government at all levels," McLeod said.

The National Voter Registration Day website states last year alone, 800,000 voters used National Registration Day to register to vote across all 50 states.

McLeod said the Columbia community is generally very responsive and involved in elections. She hopes to catch anyone at Tuesday's event who may be new to town, or moved here, and need updated information in order to vote.

Ken Midkiff, a registered voter for 58 years, said he's been disappointed in voter turnout recently.

"Not a lot of young people are voting, and I think a lot of them aren't even registered," Midkiff said.

McLeod said the Boone County Clerk's office will also be demonstrating equipment that will be used at the polls.