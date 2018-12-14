COLUMBIA – People with young children and a love for different languages can join MU Voz Latina at the Daniel Boone Regional Library for monthly story time on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

“One of our goals is to try to serve the Columbia community and to establish stronger ties with the people,” said Elizabeth Hoyos, vice-president of Voz Latina. “We saw this story time as an opportunity to get our culture exposed, and a chance to teach and reach out to little kids and their families.”

Hoyos said the goal of MU Voz Latina is to provide a network for Latino faculty, staff and students at the university, but has since expanded to the entire Columbia community.

They encourage all Columbia residents, no matter what race, to come and participate in their community driven events to promote the Hispanic language and culture. The organization holds several events every year, such as a yearly open house, a month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual picnic and monthly story time for younger children.

Hoyos said MU Voz Latina is working closely with the library to establish story time as a weekly, formalized program. MU Voz Latina president, Hannia Burke-Agüero is working on getting children’s Spanish books from Hispanic authors on the shelves, and not just Spanish translations of English books.

Story time will be at the Daniel Boone Regional Library this Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. for toddlers and children ages 2-5.