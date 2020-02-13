Vultures causing power outages in Fulton

FULTON – The city of Fulton has experienced a series of power surges recently caused by vultures flying into power lines.

The affected lines run from Fulton to Columbia. When the vultures, which linger around the Columbia landfill, fly into them, some places in Fulton experience power issues.

The landfill is working with the city of Fulton to combat the issue.

A worker at the landfill said some trees, where the vultures were gathering, were removed in an effort to discourage the birds from staying near the landfill.