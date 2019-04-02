Wacha and Birds Run Out of Magic

BOSTON, Ma. - After a delayed arrival in Boston, the Cardinals arrived at Fenway to face the Red Sox, who were looking to clinch the 2013 World Series in 6 games.

Michael Wacha started pitching for St. Louis. The first three innings almost passed by scoreless. Nick Pedroia nearly knocked out a home run, but just missed it. In the bottom of the third with bases loaded, Boston's Shane Victorino came up to bat, many thinking he had been long overdue for a big hit. He did not fail to deliver. Victorino sent the ball nearly to the top of the stands in the outfield, allowing Ellsbury, Ortiz, and Gomes to score, giving Boston a 3-0 lead.

The 4th inning followed in similar fashion. St. Louis batted, and Boston took them out without a score. In the bottom of that inning, Stephen Drew had his turn at a big hit, smacking a home run and bringing the score to 4-0. The Red Sox would not let up, and they went into the 5th inning leading 6-0.

It wasn't until the 7th inning that the Cardinals would get on the board when Daniel Descalso scored off Carlos Beltran's hit, making it 6-1.

That score would hold solid until the end of the game. Koji Uehara came in as relief pitcher for Boston in the top of the 9th inning. The Sox were able to pull a quick 2 outs, and Uehara ended by striking out Matt Carpenter. Although the Cardinals finished the regular season strong atop the National League, they couldn't quite hold on to pull out the victory in the Fall Classic.

Boston took the series, four games to St. Louis's two, and is the 2013 World Series Champion.