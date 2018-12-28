Waffle House shooting suspect arrested

COLUMBIA - The man wanted for his alleged involvement in the deadly New Year's Day Waffle House shooting has been arrested in Kansas City, according to Columbia Police.

According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, Kansas City Police arrested 29-year-old Columbia resident Matthew Callier McMillan Saturday evening.

Police say McMillan was booked into the Jackson County Correctional Center around 7:41 p.m. Saturday and is waiting to be taken to Boone County Jail.

McMillan faces charges including second degree murder and first degree assault.

Court documents identified McMillan as one of two people involved in an argument that led up to Anthony Warren being shot and killed by the restaurant's security guard. Documents explain the guard felt threatened by a group "encroaching him" and he shot Warren. Warren later died of his injuries.

The complaint against McMillan said he is charged with murder because Warren died as a result of felony actions taken by McMillan. State law says a person can be charged with murder if "in the perpetration or the attempted perpetration of [a] felony...another person is killed as a result of the perpetration or attempted perpetration of such felony."

Columbia police thanked the Kansas City Police Department for their help in catching McMillan.

"We sincerely appreciate the assistance of the Kansas City Police Department in apprehending this dangerous suspect," Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer said.

KOMU 8 reached out to the Kansas City Police Department and the Columbia Police Department for more detailed information about the arrest, but neither responded.

KOMU 8 also reached out to Waffle House's Corporate offices for an additional statement, but they also did not respond.

Editor's Note: We are working to get more information.