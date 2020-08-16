Wainwright Struggles as Cards Lose

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Madison Bumgarner struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings and Hunter Pence hit a three-run homer off Adam Wainwright as the surging San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Friday night.

Bumgarner (7-3) allowed three hits and matched a season high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Minnesota. He walked one.

San Francisco has won eight of nine and owns the best record in the majors at 36-19.

Pence had two hits and scored twice. Pablo Sandoval extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single and a double, but his run of nine straight games with an RBI was snapped.

Hector Sanchez and Gregor Blanco each had a two-run single for the Giants, who scored seven runs with two outs. San Francisco has scored 117 runs with two outs, tops in the big leagues.