COLUMBIA - Joseph Elledge did not submit a plea on the first degree murder charge he is facing today in court.

Elledge is the prime suspect in the case of his missing wife, Mengqi Ji.

Mengqi Ji was reported missing Oct. 10, and Joseph is the subject of an active investigation into her disappearance, according to a probable cause statement.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of child endangerment, child abuse, and domestic assault on Monday, and is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

John P. O’Connor, Elledge's attorney, said he was surprised that a plea was not given.

There is no trial date set yet because the judge is giving Elledge time to find representation for the murder trial.