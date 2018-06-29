War Planes on Display in Capital

JEFFERSON CITY - Three World War II aircraft flew into the Jefferson City Memorial Airport Monday, setting up for public display through Wednesday at noon.

Set up on the tarmac, the public had a chance to see a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator and a P-51 Mustang.

The Collings Foundation organized this showing, called the "Wings of Freedom Tour." The tour will stop next just outside of Chicago.

It costs $6 for children and $12 for adults to view the planes and take a tour through the aircrafts. The public must pay for flights in the planes, but all veterans are invited to fly for free.