Ward 1 Trailblazer Wynna Faye Elbert Dies

COLUMBIA - Community activist and Ward 1 pioneer Wynna Faye Elbert passed away Sunday morning. Elbert battled with health issues for several years, including high blood pressure.

Elbert was attending dialysis regularly 2-3 times per week.

Friends and family say Elbert fell extremely ill and was hospitalized for the last couple of weeks.

"What a lady, what a woman, what a friend," said close friend Curtis Soul. Soul said he didn't know the details of Elbert's health problems because she never complained. He said she was always asking what she could do for others and not thinking of herself.

Elbert, a Columbia native, served as a creator for many Columbia youth outreach programs such as Fun City, educational outreach at the Armory, and Everybody Eats. Soul called Elbert a Civil Rights activist. He said she talked to him about three weeks ago saying the two of them needed to now be in charge of the late Almeta Crayton's Everybody Eats. Elbert was a good friend of Crayton.

Soul said Elbert was always happy and always thinking of othes. Soul said when Elbert talked about Columbia, she said, "These are my people and I love them."

Funeral arrangements have yet to be determined. Elbert's daughter Debbie said she would let KOMU 8 News know when she determines the arrangements. The family is currently having an autopsy done.

"I'll miss you Wynna Faye, the city will miss you," Soul said.