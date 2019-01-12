Warrenton residents hopeful for shopping center comeback

WARRENTON - The former Warrenton Outlet Center is in the middle of a makeover, starting with a new name - The Shoppes at Warrenton - and continuing with a new anchor store.

Rural King, a farm and home store, will break ground in January, and is the first new major store to come to the Shoppes in a while. The Shoppes have seen a decrease in activity over the past few years with competition just 16 miles away in Wentzville.

However, in August, Warrenton voters passed Propositions O and P to build an interchange along I-70. The vote passed with 64 percent of residents in favor of Proposition O and 63 percent in favor of Proposition P.

The Warrenton sales tax rate did see an increase at 8.975 percent, with the revenue generated to build the interchange.

"It's helped, we've see more people just coming in to look," said Cheryl Killian, owner of Elegant Treasures Fine Jewerly located in the outlet.

So far, The Shoppes have filled 80,713 square feet, creating 118,960 square feet of available space.

"It is, it's a huge place and we need more bigger businesses to help us smaller businesses," said Richard Luter.

Tony Gagliano, who is the realtor of the space, said he's already had two new leases sign in the past 30 days.

"The interchange has made a change, we've got 4 to 6 shops that are looking to move in," said Gagliano.

In addition to more activity at the shops, the interchange has made it more convenient for emergency vehicles to access the western half of the city.

"We're staying here for good," said furniture shop owner Martin Bostick.